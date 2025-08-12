ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial raised ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 69.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,350.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

