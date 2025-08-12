Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

