Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $646.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Bowman Consulting Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,489.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,024 shares of company stock valued at $162,514. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,856.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

