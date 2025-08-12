Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 8.3%

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1,494.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

