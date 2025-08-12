Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 8.3%
NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1,494.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.