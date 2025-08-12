Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
SERA opened at $2.34 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 30,306.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Sera Prognostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,498,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 987,367 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 48.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 281,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
