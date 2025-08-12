Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

SERA opened at $2.34 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 30,306.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $32,950.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 844,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,218.87. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 38,014 shares of company stock valued at $55,268 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Sera Prognostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,498,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 987,367 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 48.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 281,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

