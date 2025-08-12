Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.84 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
