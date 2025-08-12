Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.84 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.