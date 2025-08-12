ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of ARKO and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ARKO in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.92 on Friday. ARKO has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $554.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ARKO will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. ARKO’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ARKO by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ARKO by 37.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARKO during the second quarter worth $117,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARKO by 58.6% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARKO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 206,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

