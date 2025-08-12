Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.67 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $415.07 million, a PE ratio of -48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

