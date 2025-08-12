FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $557.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

