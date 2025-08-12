Wall Street Zen Upgrades scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $248.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,647.86% and a negative net margin of 183.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

About scPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 408,422 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.