Wall Street Zen Upgrades scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $248.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,647.86% and a negative net margin of 183.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.
