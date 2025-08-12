Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Down 0.4%

Qualys stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16. Qualys has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $91,368.99. Following the sale, the director owned 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,962 shares in the company, valued at $29,889,140.80. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

