DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

DevvStream Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of DEVS stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. DevvStream has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of DevvStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DevvStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DevvStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DevvStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

