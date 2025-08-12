IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
IN8bio Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.01. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
