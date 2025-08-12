IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.01. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in IN8bio by 1,064.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,628,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in IN8bio by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IN8bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 185,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

