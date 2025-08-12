Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Techprecision Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of Techprecision stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Techprecision has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.25.
Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative return on equity of 32.70% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.
