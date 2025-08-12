Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Techprecision Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Techprecision stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Techprecision has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative return on equity of 32.70% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Techprecision

About Techprecision

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Techprecision by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Techprecision by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Techprecision by 55.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Techprecision during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

