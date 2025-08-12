Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $46.28 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

