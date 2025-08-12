Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE IBP opened at $252.70 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

