Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PBH Q3 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PBH opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.