La-Z-Boy (LZB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $502.56 million for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $48.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( NYSE:LZB Free Report ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

