Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for BDTX FY2029 Earnings

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.