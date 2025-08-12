Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for BDTX FY2029 Earnings

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06.
Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
