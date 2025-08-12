ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLIR shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

