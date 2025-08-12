Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.44. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 202,984 shares.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $220.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 10,473,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after buying an additional 668,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 594.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 230,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

