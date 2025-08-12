Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $14.72. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 1,638,550 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Up 0.1%

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 97.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.