Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.50 and traded as high as $45.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 214,891 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4,087.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,185,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

