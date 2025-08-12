Chardan Capital Has Positive Outlook of CRSP FY2026 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.97). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

