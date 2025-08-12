Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $119.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LAMR opened at $114.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

