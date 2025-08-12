Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.70. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 35,105 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Veradigm Price Performance

Veradigm Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

