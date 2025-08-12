Brokerages Set Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Price Target at $231.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 700 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $135,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,756.72. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew Willrath sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.83, for a total transaction of $122,694.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $453,949.86. This trade represents a 21.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

GPOR stock opened at $165.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $135.84 and a 52-week high of $210.32.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $447.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Articles

