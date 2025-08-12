Head-To-Head Survey: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Johnson & Johnson pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Johnson & Johnson pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years and Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $88.82 billion 4.72 $14.07 billion $9.35 18.61 Merck & Co., Inc. $64.17 billion 3.12 $17.12 billion $6.49 12.34

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co., Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merck & Co., Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson & Johnson. Merck & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 9 9 2 2.65 Merck & Co., Inc. 1 12 6 1 2.35

Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus target price of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $107.4375, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 25.00% 32.49% 13.00% Merck & Co., Inc. 25.79% 41.05% 16.55%

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Merck & Co., Inc. on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a portfolio of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision categories. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson, and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1887 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, NJ.

