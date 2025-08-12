Comparing Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veea and Aurora Mobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $140,000.00 333.53 -$47.55 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $43.31 million 1.23 -$960,000.00 ($0.16) -55.63

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veea has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.9% of Veea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea N/A N/A -20.46% Aurora Mobile -2.13% -7.26% -2.00%

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Veea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

