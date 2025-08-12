SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 693 ($9.31) to GBX 677 ($9.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,102 ($14.80) to GBX 1,053 ($14.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Up 0.3%

LON SGRO opened at GBX 634.60 ($8.52) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 586.85 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 913.40 ($12.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 681.27.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.