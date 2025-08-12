SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.85 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 837.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 460,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.90 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

