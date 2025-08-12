Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.75 and traded as high as C$29.99. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$29.81, with a volume of 98,562 shares.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

