Evogene (EVGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 224.82%.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Evogene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
