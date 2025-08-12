Evogene (EVGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 224.82%.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Evogene worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Evogene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evogene

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.