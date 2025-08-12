Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Super Micro Computer worth $129,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,505 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,029.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

