Brokerages Set Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $4.07

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.0769.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agilon Health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilon Health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilon Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

Agilon Health Stock Down 1.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 4,706,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $17,242,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Agilon Health by 1,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $8,315,000.

AGL opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $357.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilon Health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.