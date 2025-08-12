Brokerages Set Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $4.07

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.0769.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agilon Health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilon Health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
AGL opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $357.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.14.
Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
