Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 298 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

