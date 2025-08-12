Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOMR. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 160.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 138,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

See Also

