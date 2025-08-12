Global Water Resources (GWRS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 310.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Water Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

