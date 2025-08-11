Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $567.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.