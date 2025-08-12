Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $73,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

