873 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

