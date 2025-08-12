Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $67,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4%

D opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.