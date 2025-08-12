iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $245.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

