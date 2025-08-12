886 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,738,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 1,095,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

