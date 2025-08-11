Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,517,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

