Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,022.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 294,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

