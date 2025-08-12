AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) COO Bryan Lee Stovall Sells 5,000 Shares

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,324.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan Lee Stovall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of AZZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $539,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AZZ by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in AZZ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

