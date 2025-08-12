argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of argenex worth $57,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of argenex by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of argenex by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $638.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.29. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $696.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

