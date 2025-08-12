Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

