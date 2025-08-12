Deutsche Bank AG Sells 55,946 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,946 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $52,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

